Heidi Klum Poses Nude for Sultry Instagram Photo Captured by Husband Tom Kaulitz

Is it getting hot in here or is it just Heidi Klum's Instagram?

Heidi Klum is enjoying the summer heat!

Over the weekend, the supermodel, 48, posted a black-and-white photo of herself lounging by the pool completely nude with just a towel to cover the side of her body. "Today was a HOT one 🌞😎" she captioned the snap, which was photographed by husband Tom Kaulitz.

The post comes a few weeks after Kaulitz snapped another series of sexy shots of his wife during the couple's tropical getaway in June.

The Tokio Hotel musician photographed Klum wearing nothing more than string bikini bottoms in the series of photos posted on Instagram. Klum stood at the entrance of a glass sliding door with her back turned towards the camera and her face gazing out to the ocean, revealing a subtle hint of side boob in the shadow.

heidi klum Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

In the final pic, Klum tossed her hair to the side to reveal her totally topless appearance as she seductively looked over her shoulder at Kaulitz.

She shared more topless pics from that same trip, posing in the sand, joking in the caption that her hubby is after photographer Rankin's job. "@rankinarchive ……. I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job 📷 😬 ❤️," she wrote.

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the summer of 2019, months after the pair legally wed in February 2019. Klum was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. She and Seal share four children, daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 11 and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14.