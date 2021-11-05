Working from home looks different for the supermodel

Heidi Klum Posts Pantsless Photo of Herself Eating Pie in Bed: 'Oh My!'

Eating dessert while wearing fancy lingerie in a king size bed is just a regular Thursday for Heidi Klum.

The supermodel, 48, posted a social media photo of herself wearing nothing but a floral black bra and enjoying a pastry covered in strawberries and powdered sugar.

"Oh! My!Yummy Pie ! 😋" she captioned the risqué photo Thursday, posted just hours after Klum shared another Instagram picture of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz eating "dinner in the sky" on a plane.

Last month, the model showed off her impressive figure (and more baked goods) in a hotel room Instagram photo shoot, posing in an orange long-sleeve crop top and matching underwear from the new collab between Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line SKIMS and the Italian fashion house Fendi.

The star unveiled a plate of fuzzy orange kitten heels in one photo and held a rose in her mouth in another. She also snapped several mirror selfies (and belfies!) in pieces from the new ready-to-wear collection, which launches on Nov. 9.

heidi klum Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

"🌺❤️‍🔥🧨 #FENDIxSKIMS@fendi" she captioned the post.

SKIMS x Fendi features form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings will retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery will also get a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo.

The collection additionally features swimsuits also in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.