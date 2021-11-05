Heidi Klum Posts Pantsless Photo of Herself Eating Pie in Bed: 'Oh My!'
Working from home looks different for the supermodel
Eating dessert while wearing fancy lingerie in a king size bed is just a regular Thursday for Heidi Klum.
The supermodel, 48, posted a social media photo of herself wearing nothing but a floral black bra and enjoying a pastry covered in strawberries and powdered sugar.
"Oh! My!Yummy Pie ! 😋" she captioned the risqué photo Thursday, posted just hours after Klum shared another Instagram picture of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz eating "dinner in the sky" on a plane.
RELATED: Heidi Klum Tops Her Tiny Purple Bikini with a Head-Turning Hat During Yacht Vacation with Husband Tom Kaulitz
Last month, the model showed off her impressive figure (and more baked goods) in a hotel room Instagram photo shoot, posing in an orange long-sleeve crop top and matching underwear from the new collab between Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line SKIMS and the Italian fashion house Fendi.
The star unveiled a plate of fuzzy orange kitten heels in one photo and held a rose in her mouth in another. She also snapped several mirror selfies (and belfies!) in pieces from the new ready-to-wear collection, which launches on Nov. 9.
"🌺❤️🔥🧨 #FENDIxSKIMS@fendi" she captioned the post.
SKIMS x Fendi features form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings will retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery will also get a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo.
The collection additionally features swimsuits also in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.
Kardashian West announced the news in an interview with WSJ. Magazine ahead of the publication's upcoming Innovator Awards.