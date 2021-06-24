Heidi Klum Shares Sexy Topless Photos Taken by Husband Tom Kaulitz During Tropical Getaway

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz wed in the summer of 2019 after legally getting married in February 2019

Heidi Klum stripped down for some sexy shots taken by her man.

During Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz's tropical getaway, the Tokio Hotel rocker photographed his model wife, 48, wearing nothing more than string bikini bottoms. In the series of photos posted on Instagram, Klum stands at the entrance of a glass sliding door with her back turned towards the camera and her face gazing out to the ocean, revealing a subtle hint of side boob in the shadow.

It's not completely clear whether or not the America's Got Talent judge was wearing a matching bikini top in the first two pics, but by the final one, Klum tossed her hair to the side to reveal her totally topless appearance as she seductively looked over her shoulder at Kaulitz.

The star opted for a simple Instagram caption to accompany the sexy photographs. "📷 @tomkaulitz 🥰, " Klum wrote, crediting her hubby.

Earlier in the day, she shared a sweet snap sitting in bed with Kaulitz working on her laptop. "You make me smile every day 🤓❤️," the model captioned the pic.

Last week Klum posted another topless pic, sharing a smooch with Kaulitz while sitting on a beach and making a heart shape with their hands. Klum wore only a pair of bikini bottoms as she held her other hand over her chest.

She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji: "❤️."

Speaking to PEOPLE in January 2020 about her husband, the star said that she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the summer of 2019, months after the pair legally wed in February 2019. Klum was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. She and Seal share four children, daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 11 and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14.