Heidi Klum Tops Her Tiny Purple Bikini with a Head-Turning Hat During Yacht Vacation with Husband Tom Kaulitz
The model accessorized with a hat that featured three-dimensional plastic depictions of characters including Minnie Mouse and Squidward sitting atop the flat brim
Tom Kaulitz can't get enough of Heidi Klum.
The Tokio Hotel rocker, 31, snapped several sexy photographs of his model wife, 48, while the pair lounged on a boat in Corsica. Klum posted the ab-baring photos on Instagram Monday, adding three heart emojis and crediting Kaulitz in the caption.
The Making The Cut host chose a tiny printed purple bikini for the occasion.
She accessorized with a gold body chain, oversized black sunglasses and a goofy hat with\ 3-dimensional plastic depictions of famous characters including Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and Squidward sitting atop the flat brim.
RELATED: Tim Gunn Says an Unnamed Supermodel and TV Host Once Told Heidi Klum to 'Quit' Project Runway
This is not the first time Klum has shared sexy photos taken by her husband — last month, during the couple's tropical getaway, Kaulitz photographed the star wearing nothing more than string bikini bottoms.
Shortly after that, he snapped her sunbathing totally nude and she shared the photo to her Instagram.
Speaking to PEOPLE in January 2020 about her husband, the star said that she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.
"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."
Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the summer of 2019, months after the pair legally wed in February 2019. Klum was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. She and Seal share four children, daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 11 and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14.