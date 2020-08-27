Heidi Klum 'Permitted to Travel' with Kids to Germany for Work After Reaching Agreement with Seal

The exes reached a custody agreement after Heidi Klum filed an emergency motion in which she claimed Seal would not allow their kids to travel with her to Germany for work

Heidi Klum and ex-husband Seal reached an amicable custody agreement allowing the Next Top Model host to bring their four children to Germany later this year.

After filing an emergency motion last week in which Klum, 47, claimed that Seal, 57, would not permit their children — Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — to travel to Europe due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the couple has quickly settled and agreed to let the kids travel to Europe while the model is there for work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the custody agreement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, it's stated that before the children's departure and upon their return to Los Angeles, Seal will be entitled to "expanded time" with them. He can also visit the kids during any time while they are in Germany, which he and Klum "shall cooperate and work together to make arrangements for."

However, in the case that the United States shuts down its borders because of coronavirus, the agreement states that Klum must "immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close."

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Claims Ex Seal Is Preventing Her from Taking Kids to Germany in Emergency Legal Filing

Klum is contractually obligated to film season 16 of Germany's Next Top Model in October in Germany, and at the time of her emergency filing she said that while she usually brings the kids with her when she has to travel for work, Seal had "not yet approved of this trip."

"I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States," Klum wrote in her declaration, adding that she is "grateful" to have the ability to work given the current state of the economy.

Klum also explained that usually Next Top Model is filmed in Los Angeles to accommodate her family, but the German cast and crew members are unable to enter the U.S. because of the pandemic.

Klum and Seal's daughter Leni also submitted a declaration to the court saying "this is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up."

"I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us," she wrote. "My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her. So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to."