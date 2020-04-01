After more than 20 years working in the modeling industry, Heidi Klum has found a healthy and balanced diet that works for her.

The German supermodel, 46, is featured on the cover of Red magazine’s May 2020 issue, where she talks about her marriage to Tom Kaulitz, co-parenting with ex-husband Seal and body positivity.

“I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn’t, I would change it,” Klum told Red. “I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can.”

The America’s Got Talent judge moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career in 1991, then shot to stardom when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s iconic Swimsuit Edition in 1998. Despite her success, Klum told Red she had to be strict about her diet at the time — and has said in the past that she was turned down by high fashion labels for being “too curvy.”

But as she’s gotten older, her relationship with food has changed.

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I’m just so used to it,” she told the magazine, according to the Daily Mail. “There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don’t have the struggle.”

The star continued: “Something that I’ve learned over the years is to be happier in the moment. I want to experience and love and live more in that every day and make that beautiful instead of wishing it away. But I don’t look back. I live in the present and prepare for what’s to come.”

Last summer, Klum and Kaulitz, 30, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy. The pair legally wed in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged in December 2018.

Speaking about her marriage to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, Klum told Red, “He’s a 30-year-old man, so there’s just a different life and spirit about him.”

“You see so many times that someone falls in love and then it doesn’t gel as well, so I’m so happy and grateful that everyone is happy with one another,” she added. “That he is cool with my kids, my kids are cool with him…. He does music and his brother has neon-green hair. He has tattoos everywhere.”

The star was married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Klum and Seal share four children: daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 13. She admitted that co-parenting with the musician is “sometimes hard” but said she and Seal “try as good as we can” to make things work.

“There’s always a reason why you’re not with someone any more, you know?,’ Klum concluded. “It’s not all rosy-rosy. It just isn’t. So sometimes it’s hard, but then you have to all come together as a family and sometimes everything is just like hopping on clouds. It’s just the way it is.”