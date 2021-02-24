Heidi Klum couldn't be prouder of her daughter Leni Klum.

The America's Got Talent judge, 47, tells PEOPLE that her 16-year-old has been enjoying being a model since the teen made her debut in December.

"She's been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time. And I finally said yes because she's now old enough, she's almost 17. She started with the German Vogue cover and she has another cover that's coming out in two months," the proud mom raves.

The mother-daughter pair was featured on the cover together, officially putting Leni on the ones to watch list.

"She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mindblowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set," Klum says.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face. I do Germany's Next Top Model and she's done a lot of the shoots the models had to do. A lot of the times at the end of the shoots, she would be like, 'Now it's my turn!' off camera," the supermodel mom recalls. "She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"

Along with helping her daughter become an up-and-coming talent, Klum is returning to the judges' panel for AGT.

Auditions for the upcoming 16th season will be underway, and Klum along with her costars Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews will also be holding a "Last Chance Audition" virtually on March 6 for any interested acts to still have an opportunity to participate. The best acts discovered on the "Last Chance Audition" day will go on to perform for the AGT judges.

"We all feel like we have the luckiest job on the planet," Klum says of working on AGT amid the pandemic. "It's so much fun, the variety aspect. All these different people now can participate from all over the world sending in their videotapes and even more people can participate."

The mom of four adds, "You have to see the positive. Yes, we are in this pandemic and it's all terrible. But there has to be people who find the positive and I feel like we're doing that. We're putting on a good time for the whole family for all these weeks. We're trying to put on a great show for everyone."

All auditions for season 16 are expected to take place virtually.