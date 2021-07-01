"It's a lot of fun to watch," Heidi Klum said of watching daughter Leni's growing career in the field

Heidi Klum Talks Guiding 'Mini-Me' Daughter Leni Through New Modeling Career: 'I See Myself in Her'

Heidi Klum is one proud model mama!

While appearing on The Late Late Show Wednesday, the 48-year-old model chatted with host James Corden about daughter Leni and her blossoming career as a model.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Klum told Corden, 42, that she is ready for her daughter to follow in her footsteps. "Yes, because she's been nagging about it for such a long time," she said.

"I'm so happy that we finally arrived and she's old enough and can do this, she's 17 now," Klum continued, before she spoke about covering a Vogue Germany issue with her look-a-like daughter. "I was kind of giving the baton to her," she said of the shoot.

Late last year, Leni's made her entry into the fashion world covering Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her mom wearing colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.

"It is the wildest thing," the proud mom said of watching Leni model. "Sometimes I see myself in her because we're quite goofy and silly and she's on the set, like, being me. It's like a mini-me, but then she's doing her own thing. It's a lot of fun to watch."

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum and daughter Leni | Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

At the time of her cover, Leni wrote on Instagram, "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤."

Along with their cover spread — shot by photographer Chris Colls — the duo also filmed a cute twinning video for the magazine, talking about what connects them and when they seem themselves in one another. "You're my best friend because I can tell you everything," Leni said in the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Like other celebrity kids, Leni has had lots of modeling opportunities over the years. But Klum told PEOPLE last year that she previously always turned them down in order to protect her daughter's privacy.

"She's old enough now," Klum said. "I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different," she continued. "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Go 'All Natural' in Glowing Makeup-Free Selfies

During her late-night guest appearance, Klum also chatted with Corden about tips she has for the rising star as her modeling career continues to take off.