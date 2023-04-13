Heidi Klum Reveals Which Supermodel Strut Was the 'Most Difficult' (Spoiler Alert: It's Victoria's Secret!)

It's not easy being an Angel.

Heidi Klum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to answer questions from her 10.7 million followers about anything and everything while on her way to work and sitting in a hair and makeup chair.

In the nearly 20-part Q&A session, which she responded to in both English and German, one user asked the America's Got Talent judge, "what was your most difficult walk so far?"

Heidi Klum/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum cheekily responded, "Walking in 50-pound angel wings, pretending they are made out of feathers," talking about the numerous Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows she walked in her over-11-year relationship with the brand.

She started her career as an Angel in 1999 and continued with the brand till 2010, walking the highly anticipated fashion show in numerous wings from classic white feathers to pink disco-ball material and even a metallic snowflake version every year.

Now Klum is passing the modeling torch to her daughter, Leni.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 18-year-old budding style star opened up about how Klum's line of work has inspired her.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' adding, "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

At age 12, Leni was offered her first modeling job for Brandy Melville; Leni recalled, "I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping."

"I said, 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Leni would later land her breakout modeling moment alongside her mom for Vogue Germany, an experience she'll never forget.

"That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day," she shares. "I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."