Heidi Klum Bares Her Butt and Abs in Sexy Instagram Photos Modeling SKIMS x Fendi Collaboration
The newly-announced SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection launches on Nov. 9
Heidi Klum is putting the new SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collaboration to the test.
On Tuesday, the model, 48, showed off her impressive figure as she posed in an orange long-sleeve crop top and matching underwear from the new collab between Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line and the Italian fashion house for a hotel room Instagram photo shoot.
The star unveiled a plate of fuzzy orange kitten heels in one photo and held a rose in her mouth in another. She also snapped several mirror selfies (and belfies!) in pieces from the new ready-to-wear collection, which launches on Nov. 9.
"🌺❤️🔥🧨 #FENDIxSKIMS@fendi" she captioned the post.
SKIMs x Fendi features form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings will retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery will also get a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo.
The collection additionally will feature swimsuits also in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.
Kardashian West announced the news in an interview with WSJ. Magazine on Monday ahead of the publication's upcoming Innovator Awards.
The union was born because of Kardashian West's friendship with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones, she explained to the outlet. After hearing women in his office liked her garments, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said she "sent him a bunch." They first began discussing the collaboration in December of last year, and Kardashian West — who served as fit model for the collection — met Jones in Mexico in March for fitting sessions.
"I really like to be a fit model ... I need to feel it," she said. "I probably do so much more work than people assume, that might not even be necessary at this point. But I do it."
Kardashian West launched SKIMs back in September 2019. This past June, it was valued at $1.6 billion dollars. Its success is why the mogul will be recognized at the annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 1.