Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Get Married (Again!): Inside Their Romantic Capri Wedding

They tied the knot… for the second time!

After legally getting married in February, Heidi Klum and Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz said “I do” in a lavish star-studded wedding on Saturday in Capri, Italy.

Klum was spotted on a yacht wearing a strapless gown and white veil, while Kaulitz wore an off-white suit and blue dress shirt.

In mid-July, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple officially became husband and wife after public records show they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reported that they tied the knot in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24.

On Friday, Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, threw an epic bash for friends and family on Saturday. Guests boarded the luxury yacht, Christina O., for a night of dancing. The storied vessel was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted the wedding receptions of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Aristotle.

Klum’s parents Erna and Gunther were in attendance as well as her children, daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, Johan, 12.

Kaulitz’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, who is also in the band Tokio Hotel, was there to celebrate the couple and helped throw Tom an epic Las Vegas bachelor party prior to his big day.

Leading up to their wedding, Klum kept quiet about most details. In February, she told Entertainment Tonight that the ceremony would be “on time” and that preparations were “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized,” Klum said.

The couple got engaged on December 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE.

On Christmas Eve morning, “Tom went to the kids and asked for Heidi’s hand in marriage and they said ‘yes,’” the friend shared.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” said the friend. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

Klum said yes “right away” the source said and shared a selfie on Instagram and Twitter embracing Kaulitz showing off her specially-designed engagement ring.

“Tom drew the dream ring for Heidi and then went in search of the right stones,” a friend of Klum’s told PEOPLE. “He didn’t just go to the store.”

“He knew Heidi’s favorite color was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it,” said the friend.

The two were first tied back in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They then made it red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.

Klum has been open about discussing their 17-year age difference, after receiving criticism when they first began dating.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” Klum added to the outlet.

All that matters to Klum is that she’s happy — and she made that clear in an interview at the America’s Got Talent semifinals live show screening and red carpet in September 2018 when she called Kaulitz “absolutely wonderful.”

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told PEOPLE. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

The supermodel was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005-14. Kaulitz was also previously married once to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015-18.