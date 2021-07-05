"You can't say I didn't try" Heidi Klum said, of her marriage to ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum Says She and Ex Husband Seal Renewed Their Vows 'Eight Times' to Make Marriage Work

Heidi Klum is opening up about her marriage to ex-husband Seal.

The German supermodel, 48, recounted in an interview with The Sunday Times this week how she and the music star renewed their vows annually in attempt to make their marriage work. "I think I got married eight times to Seal," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love," Klum continued. "But you know, that doesn't work either. I tried, you can't say I didn't try!"

When asked if she started to lose faith in their romantic tradition, she responded: "Ja, like, 'This is really not working.' But I tried."

Klum and Seal, 58, first tied the knot in May 2005 on a beach in Mexico, and they continued to say their "I dos" every year on their anniversary.

The former pair separated in 2012, and their divorce was finalized in October 2014.

Heidi Klum and Seal Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

They've since faced their share of custody issues (Seal (born Henry Samuel) adopted her daughter Leni Olumi, 17, and the couple welcomed three more children together; sons Henry Günther, 15, Johan Riley, 14, and daughter Lou Sulola, 11.)

"It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that's the most important thing," she told The Times of coparenting with Seal. "Everything else can be figured out."

Since Seal, Klum has wed again, marrying Tom Kaulitz, 31, since 2019.

The duo secretly walked down the aisle in February 2019, before celebrating in a second ceremony and reception with friends and family aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Capri, Italy that August.

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum's 'Funny' Reason She Posted Her & Husband Singing in Shower: 'He Didn't Like That'

"I'm just a much happier person," she told PEOPLE of their marriage in January 2020.