Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz

The Queen of Halloween has returned.

After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year.

On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Klum's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, and her tan sneakers were seen peeking through.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In a video captured by Good Morning America on Instagram, Klum is seen wobbling on the blue carpet and getting down on the ground to do the worm dance move.

Earlier on Halloween, she went live with Amazon alongside her Making the Cut collaborator Tim Gunn to give viewers a glimpse at her getting-ready process. Klum was careful to not give too much away about her look, keeping herself wrapped in a Halloween-print sheet while her team worked on her makeup.

She shared that she started getting ready at 11 a.m. for the evening's festivities and took some questions from viewers about all things Halloween. As her makeup started to take shape, Klum told viewers how excited she was for this year's party after taking two years off due to COVID-19. She also divulged that the first thing she does at her Halloween parties is make the rounds to greet everyone — and try to figure out who is underneath each costume.

Klum has been teasing her Halloween costume for months, showing her dedication to going all out for the holiday. Back in June, she started posting about fittings for the October party.

In a black-and-white clip she shared to Instagram, Klum sat still in a chair while a man appeared to scan her body. She also made sure to squeeze in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video. The TV personality wore a bathrobe, which she then pulled down to reveal her bra and a bonnet that hid her hair.

To complete the eerie tone, Klum set the clip to "This Is Halloween," the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"…..and so it begins #heidihalloween2022," she wrote alongside a series of fun Halloween emojis.

Klum later teased to PEOPLE that this year's costume was going to be heavy on prosthetics. While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in September, she revealed that she's even giving herself a fright with this year's look.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum shared. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic."

She added, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off … So I'll have to really breeze through it."

While the prosthetics will be a lot for the model and TV host to handle, she's fully committed to her look — just like she is every year. "When you have it on, you can't be like, 'Oh, it's a wig and take it off,' " she told PEOPLE. "Can't take anything off. It's glued on."