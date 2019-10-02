Heidi Klum Opens Up About Her ‘Magical’ Wedding to Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Just Found My Partner Finally’

Heidi Klum is still on cloud nine two months after her fairy tale wedding to Tokio Hotel singer Tom Kaulitz.

“It was so beautiful and it was the best time. We were in Italy for three weeks. I’m still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun!” the supermodel, 46, told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday at Disneyland, where she made an appearance for the launch of her Disney Parks Designer Collection headband.

Tying the knot aboard the Christina O. off the coast of Capri, the star says she and Kaulitz celebrated well into the morning with their loved ones.

“I wish we could’ve had more people! It was more intimate, but we couldn’t fit more people,” says Klum, who was barefoot at her wedding. “It was great. We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one’s feet were hurting. It was so magical.”

Image zoom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Anthony Kwan/Getty

Now back at work on America’s Got Talent: Champions and her Amazon Prime show Making the Cut, the German-born host is feeling happier than ever.

“He’s really game for anything. We’re very similar that way,” she says about her new husband. “He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?”

Image zoom Heidi Klum Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Klum’s Minnie Mouse headband — now available for purchase at Disneyland and Walt Disney World — features 150 Swarovski crystals and weighs half a pound.

“It’s not easy being a princess, you know?” jokes the star about her luxurious headband. “When you’re a princess, you wear a real crown. I was like, if I get the chance to do this, I’m really going to make something very, very special and memorable.”