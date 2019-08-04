Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz as She Celebrates Post-Wedding Festivities in All-White

Image zoom (L-R) Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum’s special day may be over, but the bride is still wearing white!

One day after Klum, 46, and musician Tom Kaulitz said “I do” in a lavish wedding in Italy, the pair enjoyed a post-wedding party with their friends at La Fontelina restaurant.

Klum wore not one, but two all-white looks during the Sunday celebration, including a white halter top dress, which featured a romantic eyelet floral pattern, at the restaurant, where she raised a celebratory glass with friends and shared some smooches with her husband, 29.

The supermodel was also spotted wearing a plunging white swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip in the water.

For her special day, Klum looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale, selecting a strapless white gown with flowing long sleeves and elegant floral design.

The mother of four wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. In a loving nod to her husband, she also appeared to wear a necklace that spelled out “TOM.”

Meanwhile, Kaulitz was dressed in a white suit with a light blue shirt and pocket square.

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year after public records show they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reported they tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed in December 2018.

The former Project Runway host — who is mom to daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14 — and the Tokio Hotel musician first sparked dating rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent. They then made it red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.

Klum has been open in the past about how happy she is with Kaulitz.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told PEOPLE last September. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way”

The supermodel was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005-14. Kaulitz was also previously married once to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015-18.