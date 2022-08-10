Heidi Klum Jokes She Drinks Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood to Stay Young: 'Like a Vampire'

Klum and Kaulitz legally wed in February 2019, and later tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in August that year

By
Published on August 10, 2022 09:02 PM
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum is finally revealing her secret to looking so young!

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop published Wednesday, the supermodel discussed her marriage with husband Tom Kaulitz, joking about how the Tokio Hotel musician — who is 17 years her junior — has helped her maintain her youthful glow over the years.

"I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she quipped. "Like a vampire."

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Reflecting on their romance, the America's Got Talent judge, 49, also told the outlet, "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already."

Added Klum: "I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, in August 2019 after the pair legally wed earlier that year in February — just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the Making the Cut host said she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

In September 2018, she called Kaulitz "absolutely wonderful," raving to PEOPLE about her beloved.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life," she said. "Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

The Project Runway host was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

