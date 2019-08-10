Heidi Klum Jokes About Posing 'Topless' for Husband Tom Kaulitz While on Their Honeymoon in Italy

The couple tied the knot for the second time in Capri, Italy, last week

By Helen Murphy
August 10, 2019 04:15 PM

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are enjoying their honeymoon!

After their lavish wedding in Capri, Italy, last week, the newlyweds have been traveling around the European country, riding on jet skis and celebrating a post-wedding party with their friends.

On Saturday, Klum, 46, shared a collection of cheeky honeymoon photos to Instagram. In one hilarious image, she could be seen relaxing in a pool floatie designed to look like breasts.

“Topless posing for my husband,” she joked in the caption, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

The supermodel also shared three selfies of herself and Kaulitz, 29, out on the water with a close-up view of the floatie.

Klum actually did pose topless in an Instagram post later on Saturday. In the sexy sunset snap — which was taken by Kaulitz — the newlywed wore patterned bikini bottoms and faced away from the camera.

Earlier this week, Klum posted a series of photos as she and the Tokio Hotel musician explored the waters of Capri on a jet ski. While Kaulitz drove the jet ski around the ocean, Klum sat in the back wrapping her arms around her husband’s waist.

“Italy 🇮🇹 ❤️,” the supermodel captioned the stunning shots.

RELATED: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Are Happy Honeymooners on a Jet Ski in Italy

The pair also enjoyed a post-wedding party with their friends at La Fontelina restaurant on Sunday.

Maintaining her bridal theme, Klum wore two all-white looks during the celebration, including a white halter top dress, which featured a romantic eyelet floral pattern, to the restaurant bash where she raised a celebratory glass with friends and shared some smooches with her husband. The supermodel was also spotted wearing a plunging white swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip in the water.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Although Klum and Kaulitz legally got married in February, the couple said “I do” again in a lavish star-studded wedding last week.

During the ceremony, Klum wore a strapless gown and white veil, while Kaulitz was dressed in an off-white suit and blue dress shirt.

Klum’s parents, Erna and Gunther, were in attendance as well as her children, daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, Johan, 12. Kaulitz’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, who is also in the band Tokio Hotel, was there to celebrate the couple and helped throw Tom an epic Las Vegas bachelor party before his big day.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz as She Celebrates Post-Wedding Festivities in All-White

Heidi Klum
SplashNews.com

The couple got engaged on December 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal that also included her kids.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE at the time. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

Klum and Kaulitz were first linked in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They then made it red carpet official at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.

