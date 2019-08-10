Heidi Klum Jokes About Posing 'Topless' for Husband Tom Kaulitz While on Their Honeymoon in Italy

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are enjoying their honeymoon!

After their lavish wedding in Capri, Italy, last week, the newlyweds have been traveling around the European country, riding on jet skis and celebrating a post-wedding party with their friends.

On Saturday, Klum, 46, shared a collection of cheeky honeymoon photos to Instagram. In one hilarious image, she could be seen relaxing in a pool floatie designed to look like breasts.

“Topless posing for my husband,” she joked in the caption, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

The supermodel also shared three selfies of herself and Kaulitz, 29, out on the water with a close-up view of the floatie.

Klum actually did pose topless in an Instagram post later on Saturday. In the sexy sunset snap — which was taken by Kaulitz — the newlywed wore patterned bikini bottoms and faced away from the camera.

Earlier this week, Klum posted a series of photos as she and the Tokio Hotel musician explored the waters of Capri on a jet ski. While Kaulitz drove the jet ski around the ocean, Klum sat in the back wrapping her arms around her husband’s waist.

“Italy 🇮🇹 ❤️,” the supermodel captioned the stunning shots.

RELATED: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Are Happy Honeymooners on a Jet Ski in Italy

The pair also enjoyed a post-wedding party with their friends at La Fontelina restaurant on Sunday.

Maintaining her bridal theme, Klum wore two all-white looks during the celebration, including a white halter top dress, which featured a romantic eyelet floral pattern, to the restaurant bash where she raised a celebratory glass with friends and shared some smooches with her husband. The supermodel was also spotted wearing a plunging white swimsuit as she enjoyed a dip in the water.