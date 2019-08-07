Heidi Klum Is 'Grateful' She Met Tom Kaulitz, Who ‘Considers Himself an Extra Dad’ to Her 4 Kids

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been all about family since the beginning of their courtship.

And after tying the knot — for the second time! — aboard the Christina O. in Capri, the German supermodel, 46, is feeling luckier than ever.

“Heidi’s relationship with Tom was easy from the start because he was accepting of the priorities in her life,” a source close to the Project Runway host tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She made it clear that her first priority is being a mom.”

After being introduced to her children Leni, 15, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, the Tokio Hotel guitarist “made a huge effort to get to know them,” says the source.

The German-born musician, 29, even asked her kids (who were all in attendance on mom’s big day) for their blessing before popping the question on Christmas Eve.

Alongside Klum’s ex-husband Seal, “he considers himself an extra dad,” says the source. “It’s been important to Tom to just be respectful of Seal. Tom is very mature and acts beyond his age.”

Now officially husband and wife, the couple are enjoying some relaxation before settling back into their lives as a family.

“Tom has endless energy and is very playful,” says the source. “He plays sports with Heidi’s boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom.”