Heidi Klum Is 'Grateful' She Met Tom Kaulitz, Who ‘Considers Himself an Extra Dad’ to Her 4 Kids

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot — again — in Capri after a year and a half together

By Melody Chiu
August 07, 2019 08:30 AM

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been all about family since the beginning of their courtship.

And after tying the knot — for the second time! — aboard the Christina O. in Capri, the German supermodel, 46, is feeling luckier than ever.

“Heidi’s relationship with Tom was easy from the start because he was accepting of the priorities in her life,” a source close to the Project Runway host tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She made it clear that her first priority is being a mom.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Splash News

After being introduced to her children Leni, 15, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, the Tokio Hotel guitarist “made a huge effort to get to know them,” says the source.

For all the details on Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s fairy-tale wedding, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

RELATED: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Get Married (Again!): Inside Their Romantic Capri Wedding

The German-born musician, 29, even asked her kids (who were all in attendance on mom’s big day) for their blessing before popping the question on Christmas Eve.

Alongside Klum’s ex-husband Seal, “he considers himself an extra dad,” says the source. “It’s been important to Tom to just be respectful of Seal. Tom is very mature and acts beyond his age.”

Now officially husband and wife, the couple are enjoying some relaxation before settling back into their lives as a family.

Tom has endless energy and is very playful,” says the source. “He plays sports with Heidi’s boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.