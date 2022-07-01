Heidi Klum Reveals Impressive Hidden Talent to Manage Sweat

The Making the Cut host has years of being photographed to thank for this skill

Heidi Klum never seems to break a sweat.

The model and host of Making the Cut told Stephen Colbert on the June 30 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she has a unique talent when it comes to keeping her face fresh in front of the camera.

"They will come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face," Klum, 49, said of her years in front of the camera with makeup artists keeping her face shine-free. "So I'm like this, don't sweat in the face. And I just tell myself not to sweat in the face, and then I just sweat everywhere where you don't see it! And that's my talent. It's hidden. Because I don't show it."

Klum vibrantly described her ability to keep her face from being sweaty, a skill many probably wish they could master. For her, it came naturally after plenty of times as a model and host in front of thousands of different cameras.

Even if she's not sweating, though, she still has plenty of makeup on her face while filming Amazon Prime's Making the Cut with Tim Gunn. Her co-host, however, is makeup-free for filming every day. "Where I spend two hours on all of this, like he just shows up," Klum joked to Colbert about their different processes of getting ready for the show.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Making the Cut, which will start streaming on Aug. 19, Klum and Gunn have done nothing but gush over each other and their years-long friendship.

"I always say we're the longest marriage I've ever been in," Klum told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on June 28 with Gunn by her side.

"And for me too," Gunn, 68, added, "and for 18 years."

The two previously worked on Project Runway together and have supported each other through the years, both personally and professionally. "I think the fact that we're in many ways so different — and in many other ways so much alike — is part of what holds us together," Gunn said on TODAY. "And we really love and respect each other."

But now the question is: Does Klum's unique talent stretch to her daughter, Leni, who is also a budding model? The 18-year-old just started modeling in the past year, but has already made an impact on the fashion world — and her mother couldn't be more proud.

"She has been [modeling] for the last year, which is incredible," Klum told TODAY on June 28. "She walked for Dolce & Gabbana. She's actually, in a few weeks, doing the show again in Sicily."

According to her mother, Leni is planning to move to New York soon to continue her modeling aspirations, but primarily to go to school. "I'm so excited for her, but more excited for her that she just got into the school she always wanted to go to," she gushed.