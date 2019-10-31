The undisputed queen of Halloween is at it again!

Heidi Klum, 46, is getting ready for her 20th annual Heidi Halloween costume party in front of a live audience today at an Amazon Prime bookstore in New York City. For those who can’t watch in person, the supermodel is also documenting her extensive costume prep process on Instagram.

Between all the heavy makeup, wigs, prosthetics, and an over-the-top costume, which she told PEOPLE will take 10 hours to put together, it’s going to be hard to keep up. So luckily, we’re rounding up all the must-see moments below. Check back for updates as Klum continues to transform!

To start things off, she posted a fast-motion video of the set-up for the day on Instagram. “I‘ll be getting ready all day at @amazon Books – 7 W 34th St in Manhattan. Come say hi!” she captioned the clip.

Klum also shared a photo from her view in the makeup chair, which showed a large crowd of fans and paparazzi snapping photos from outside. “Let’s get this party started!” she wrote alongside several Halloween emojis.

As per her Instagram Stories this morning, the first step in getting the former Project Runway host Halloween-ready is ensuring flawless wig application. Klum’s glam squad can be seen combing her hair into a tight updo before applying a clear wig cap and gluing down the edges.

While her main costume will be revealed later today, the German beauty told PEOPLE that she and husband Tom Kaulitz will be doing a couples‘ costume again this year, though his requires less prep than hers.

“His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him,” she told PEOPLE. “He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”

She continued: “He’s just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around.”

Last year, the couple channeled beloved ogres Fiona and Shrek of the Shrek franchise, at Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party in New York City.

Klum and Kaulitz (then boyfriend and girlfriend) were unrecognizable in prosthetic designs by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc. — the company behind Klum’s 2015 Jessica Rabbit costume and 2013 elderly woman costume, according to its website.

Klum went barefoot in a spot-on green dress with gold embroidery, a tiara and Fiona’s signature red hair. Kaulitz was the spitting image of his cartoon inspiration in a baggy shirt, sporting a bald head and tights. Both Klum and Kaulitz rocked the ogre’s protruding ears.

Before they stepped out in-costume in 2018, Klum shared behind-the-scenes footage of Kaulitz getting his beard painted on Instagram, as one of Klum’s glam squad members commented, “This is true love.”