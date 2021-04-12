Heidi Klum Gushes Over Daughter Leni's Glamour Germany Cover: 'I'm So Happy for You'

Heidi Klum is one proud momma!

The model and television personality celebrated daughter Leni Klum's recent Glamour Germany cover on Instagram, writing, "I am so happy for you my child

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@leniklum @glamourgermany" alongside a photo of the rising star, 16, holding the new 20th anniversary issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Leni posted the same photo on her own Instagram, thanking Glamour and calling the milestone moment — which marks her first solo fashion cover — a "dream come true."

Leni's new spot comes exactly two decades after Heidi, now 47, became the magazine's first cover star in 2001. Leni looked like her mom's mini-me as she struck a pose in a floral-print dress with voluminous sleeves.

Leni Klum Image zoom Credit: Kristian Schuller/Glamour Germany

"Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It's an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany's first ever cover model," Leni wrote on Instagram with a photo of the cover.

Leni Klum Image zoom Credit: Glamour Germany

Leni also shared a throwback of Heidi's original Glamour Germany cover writing, "2001 ⏩ 2021."

Leni Klum Image zoom Credit: Glamour Germany

As she was getting her makeup done, Leni was asked when she's most embarrassed by her mom. With a laugh, Leni says it's when Heidi drops her off at school and blasts the volume of the music in the car.

"It's sort of a line to get in and all the kids are all sort of there. So I open the door and she makes sure to turn the volume up all the way and starts singing and blasting and rolling down the window and I'm so embarrassed to get out of the car," Leni says. "But she hasn't done that in a while because of online school."

Leni shot into the spotlight last year when she made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her famous supermodel mom. In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo wear colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.