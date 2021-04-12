Heidi Klum Gushes Over Daughter Leni's Glamour Germany Cover: 'I'm So Happy for You'
Leni Klum covers Glamour Germany's 20th anniversary issue two decades after mom Heidi Klum was the magazine's first-ever cover model
Heidi Klum is one proud momma!
The model and television personality celebrated daughter Leni Klum's recent Glamour Germany cover on Instagram, writing, "I am so happy for you my child
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@leniklum @glamourgermany" alongside a photo of the rising star, 16, holding the new 20th anniversary issue.
Leni posted the same photo on her own Instagram, thanking Glamour and calling the milestone moment — which marks her first solo fashion cover — a "dream come true."
Leni's new spot comes exactly two decades after Heidi, now 47, became the magazine's first cover star in 2001. Leni looked like her mom's mini-me as she struck a pose in a floral-print dress with voluminous sleeves.
"Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It's an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany's first ever cover model," Leni wrote on Instagram with a photo of the cover.
Leni also shared a throwback of Heidi's original Glamour Germany cover writing, "2001 ⏩ 2021."
Leni shared a peek of herself getting ready on set and shared a clip of mom Heidi sneaking into her dressing room to say hello.
As she was getting her makeup done, Leni was asked when she's most embarrassed by her mom. With a laugh, Leni says it's when Heidi drops her off at school and blasts the volume of the music in the car.
"It's sort of a line to get in and all the kids are all sort of there. So I open the door and she makes sure to turn the volume up all the way and starts singing and blasting and rolling down the window and I'm so embarrassed to get out of the car," Leni says. "But she hasn't done that in a while because of online school."
Leni shot into the spotlight last year when she made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her famous supermodel mom. In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo wear colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.
"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face. I do Germany's Next Top Model and she's done a lot of the shoots the models had to do. A lot of the times at the end of the shoots, she would be like, 'Now it's my turn!' off camera," Heidi added. "She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"