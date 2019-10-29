Heidi Klum Gushes About Husband Tom Kaulitz: 'For the First Time I Feel Like I Have a Real Partner'

Heidi Klum is throughly enjoying newlywed life.

The supermodel wed Tokio Hotel singer Tom Kaulitz in August in a romantic ceremony and says being married to the musician has been different than her previous two marriages.

“For the first time I feel like I have a real partner, someone to share everything with,” Klum told PEOPLE exclusively at the 2019 Angel Ball at Cipriani in New York City on Monday night.

The two tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy over the summer and Klum says they’re still in total newlywed-mode. “It’s amazing. How can it not be? Did you see my husband? He’s amazing.”

Klum was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and has four children, daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 9, and sons Henry, 14, Johan, 12.

During the Gala, she said her kids were on the top of her mind as the Getty Fire rages on in California.

“I heard the news about the fires so I’m constantly checking with my family, making sure that it’s not coming our way and we have to evacuate. You know? It’s scary.”

Stars like LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the thousands of Los Angeles residents who were forced to evacuate their homes after a fast-moving blaze broke out early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. local time adjacent to the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center.

The vigilant mother of four explained the importance of being watchful of air currents, “Right now, everything is fine but it was kind of close. We live close to the 405 and you know it’s all about the wind right now so if the wind changes, so it’s a constant, you’re always looking.”

Klum is in New York City until Thursday, when she’s set to host her annual Heidi Halloween party, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

While she never reveals her costume ahead of time, she has given PEOPLE some hints. Like last year, she and Kaulitz will have a couples‘ costume, but his requires a little less effort than hers.

“His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him,” she told PEOPLE. “He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”

She continued: “He’s just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around.”

As for her get-up, she said it will take 10 hours to put on and she will “have a hard time walking” in it.