Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz legally wed in February 2019, and celebrated again with a star-studded wedding that August

Heidi Klum Goes Topless in Beach Snap as She Shares a Loving Kiss with Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum's love for husband Tom Kaulitz knows no bounds!

The supermodel, 48, posted a romantic photo with Kaulitz, whom she wed in 2019, on Instagram Friday.

In the sweet snap, Klum and Kaulitz share a smooch while sitting on a beach and making a heart shape with their hands in front of the sun. The America's Got Talent judge, who is topless in the snap, wears only a pair of bikini bottoms as she holds her other hand over her chest.

Klum captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji: "❤️."

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the star said that she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

The Project Runway host was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the summer of 2019, months after the pair legally wed in February 2019.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kaulitz "made a huge effort to get to know" Klum's children - Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 - and even asked their blessing before his December 2018 proposal to their mother.

"Tom has endless energy and is very playful," the source added to PEOPLE. "He plays sports with Heidi's boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom."