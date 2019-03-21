It’s a runway reunion for Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen!

The legendary supermodels recently reunited to pass down their superstar knowledge to the next class of up-and-coming models for an episode of Germany’s Next Top Model, and seeing the two together will give you strong 2000s flashbacks.

Klum and Bündchen teamed up for an episode of Germany’s Next Top Model, of which Klum is a host and judge, and leading up to the episode, the two filmed a cute behind-the-scenes clip reminiscing on their past modeling days.

“I think I was 19,” Bündchen, now 38, said about meeting Klum for the first time. “So [it’s been] 19 or 20 years. We had great times together but we’re busy ladies and now we have kids.”

“Now we’re women, we used to be girls but now we’re women, but we’re still having fun,” Klum, 45, said, to which Bündchen added: “Always, never stop having fun, that’s important.”

In a sneak peek clip posted on Bündchen’s Instagram story, she sits down with contestants and Klum for an intimate chat during one episode.

The two supermodels started their careers together as Victoria’s Secret Angels back in the 2000s.

Bündchen was with the brand from 2000 until mid-2007, while Klum worked with the lingerie giant from 1999-2010, and the models had many appearances at in-store events and runway shows together during their tenures.

They both rocked the mid-2000s low-rise jeans look at a Victoria’s Secret store event in 2003, below.

And were joined by their fellow Angels, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks in 2004 at a VS event.

And of course, they walked the same runways many times at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, pictured in 2003, below, with Karolina Kurkova, Tyra Banks and Adriana Lima.

Last December, Klum supported her friend during the release of Bündchen’s new memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, by posting a selfie of the two reading the book in bed together. “Bedtime Stories with @gisele,” Klum captioned the pic.

In the book, released last fall, Bündchen discussed her ongoing battle with anxiety, why she regrets her plastic surgery procedures and many more candid accounts of her modeling and private life.