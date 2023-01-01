Heidi Klum Spends New Year's Eve in a Hot Tub in Aspen with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See the Photo!

Heidi Klum had a steamy New Year's Eve.

The America's Got Talent judge, 49, offered a glimpse of how she celebrated entering the new year on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photograph of herself soaking in a hot tub in Aspen with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The couple seemingly turned up the temperature by midnight, with Klum sharing a photo of the two, in matching golden New Year's Eve hats, sharing a heated kiss while Kaulitz's hand was placed on her butt. Klum captioned the post, "YES 🥰🚀❤️ 2023."

The supermodel also shared another post on Instagram earlier in the night, which showed off her outfit — a red one-piece peekaboo bikini. She captioned that post, "Happy 2023 ❤️ I hope you wore red ❤️🍀😜."

Klum's latest Instagram post comes about after she shared a fun moment with her husband over the Christmas holiday, when she jokingly wrapped herself up as his present.

Set to her own song "Wonderland," the post features a video of Klum rolling herself in a gift wrap on the floor in front of a Christmas tree while Kaulitz, 33, can be seen walking away in the background.

"Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present 🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁," she wrote in the caption.

Klum and Kaulitz had a whirlwind romance, tying the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, in August 2019. The pair legally wed earlier that year in February, just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the Making the Cut host said she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."