Heidi Klum Spends New Year's Eve in a Hot Tub in Aspen with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See the Photo!

Heidi Klum posted a photo of herself and Tom Kaulitz sharing a heated kiss in a hot tube while her husband's hand was placed on her butt on Instagram Saturday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 1, 2023 04:04 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Heidi Klum had a steamy New Year's Eve.

The America's Got Talent judge, 49, offered a glimpse of how she celebrated entering the new year on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photograph of herself soaking in a hot tub in Aspen with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The couple seemingly turned up the temperature by midnight, with Klum sharing a photo of the two, in matching golden New Year's Eve hats, sharing a heated kiss while Kaulitz's hand was placed on her butt. Klum captioned the post, "YES 🥰🚀❤️ 2023."

The supermodel also shared another post on Instagram earlier in the night, which showed off her outfit — a red one-piece peekaboo bikini. She captioned that post, "Happy 2023 ❤️ I hope you wore red ❤️🍀😜."

Klum's latest Instagram post comes about after she shared a fun moment with her husband over the Christmas holiday, when she jokingly wrapped herself up as his present.

Set to her own song "Wonderland," the post features a video of Klum rolling herself in a gift wrap on the floor in front of a Christmas tree while Kaulitz, 33, can be seen walking away in the background.

"Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present 🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁," she wrote in the caption.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Klum and Kaulitz had a whirlwind romance, tying the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, in August 2019. The pair legally wed earlier that year in February, just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her husband in a January 2020 interview, the Making the Cut host said she is "a much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Related Articles
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Herself
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
ulia Garner and Mark Foster attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
Julia Garner Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Husband in Rare Tribute on 3rd Wedding Anniversary
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Heidi Klum's Husband? All About Tom Kaulitz
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle
Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Barack Under the Mistletoe in Festive Christmas Photo
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Joan Collins Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Chic Leopard-Print Swimsuit
jessica alba
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laughs Alongside Tom Pelphrey in Cozy Holiday Maternity Photos
Derek Hough
Derek Hough Decorates for Christmas, Plus Heidi Klum, Kyle Richards, Larsa Pippen and More
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Shot https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcbZ3OvaI5
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo
Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
Luke Bryan
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Stars Are Hitting the Ski Slopes from Colorado to the Swiss Alps
Heidi Klum Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum Jokes She Drinks Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood to Stay Young: 'Like a Vampire'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13582283bv) Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2022
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz