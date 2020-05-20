Heidi Klum Gets 'Social Distancing Highlights' in Her Backyard While Wearing Lingerie and Heels

The supermodel also made the most of her hair color "#processingtime" by picking roses in her bra and underwear

Heidi Klum's quarantine dress code looks a lot different than ours.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 46, posted an Instagram photo and several Instagram Stories documenting how she "found a way" to get her blonde highlights touched up while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin❤️" Klum wrote alongside one snap, in which she is wearing black lingerie, matching fishnet tights, classic black pumps and a face mask as celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin sections off her blonde locks.

Image zoom Heidi Klum Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

In the photo, Martin is also wearing a face mask — and shielding himself using an umbrella with arm hole cut-outs, though Klum admitted in the comment section that it probably won't prevent the spread of germs.

When one social media user questioned the purpose of the umbrella, the Making the Cut host replied, “to maybe get a smile even on your face 😄”

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

"Only you!! Love it 😂😂😂” fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell commented. While makeup artist Linda Hay added, "Omg amazing!!!"

Klum also shared a few clips on Instagram Story showing off her freshly blonde roots, as well as a photo of herself making the most of "#processingtime" by picking roses in her bra and underwear.

Image zoom Heidi Klum/ Instagram

The light-hearted posts come after the America's Got Talent alum and husband Tom Kaulitz had a coronavirus scare in mid-March. Klum told fans and followers that she had been "feeling feverish" and that Kaulitz, 30, was also "feeling ill."

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the pair kissing each other through a glass window.

"To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," the television personality added.

Image zoom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Heidi Klum/Instagram

"We don’' want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker … even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further," she added. “These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important — the people you love and keeping them safe."

"Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities," Klum said.

Both Klum and Kaulitz ultimately tested negative and were able to reunite to socially distance together for the remainder of the pandemic.