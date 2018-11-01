Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for this year’s take on her famously elaborate Halloween costumes.

On Wednesday, the former Project Runway host, 45, and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, 29, channeled the Shrek franchise’s beloved ogres, Fiona and Shrek, at her 19th Annual Halloween Party, which was sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City and held at Lavo in New York City.

Klum and Kaulitz were unrecognizable in prosthetic designs by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc. — the company behind Klum’s 2015 Jessica Rabbit costume and 2013 elderly woman costume, according to its website.

Klum went barefoot in a spot-on green dress with gold embroidery, a tiara and Fiona’s signature red hair. Kaulitz was the spitting image of his cartoon inspiration in a baggy shirt, sporting a bald head and tights. Both Klum and Kaulitz rocked the ogre’s protruding ears.

On Wednesday, Klum gave a step-by-step peek into her lengthy getting-ready process alongside Kaulitz on Instagram. “Okay everyone, it’s Halloween,” she said in the first video. “Here we go!”

Celebrity friends gushed about Klum’s efforts in the comments. “No one does Halloween like you!” Paris Hilton wrote.

“Amazing!! #HalloweenQueen,” added Zac Posen.

“WOWOWOW,” Halle Berry praised.

On her Instagram story, Klum provided more behind-the-scenes information. As Kaulitz got his beard painted over, one of the people styling the costumes commented, “This is true love.”

Klum started planning her Shrek homage early. In September, she posted a video of a mask in the making as a white material was molded around an artificial face in a workshop. “Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018,” she captioned it.

Earlier in October, Klum hyped up her look. “This time it’s going to be very cute,” Klum told PEOPLE about her costume. “It’s not gonna be scary; it’s going to be very, very cute.”

Her inner circle knew what she had up her sleeve. “My kids know; they always know,” she added. “They always wonder how it’s done, and I have fittings and people come over when I have to try different pieces on. So a lot of the times they are a part of the process and they see it happen.”

“[Kaulitz is] planning on going all out, which is a lot of fun,” she said.

Klum has a track record of raising the bar on Halloween. Since 2000, her costumes have included a zombie doll, Lady Godiva (on a horse), Betty Boop, a golden alien, a red witch, a vampire, a serpent, a cat, Kali, a crow, an alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, a butterfly, clones and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.