Heidi Klum is celebrating her newly married status by changing her name.

According to The Blast, the supermodel, 46, filed documents with court to legally change her last name, two months after her “magical wedding” to musician Tom Kaulitz. While the document does not say what Klum is changing her name to, she cited the reason for the change as “marriage.”

Klum’s efforts to apparently take her husband’s name come two months after their star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy aboard the historic luxe yacht Christina O. But the couple officially tied the knot in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24.

Even though Klum and Kaulitz celebrated with a lavish Italian wedding in August, the supermodel is still on cloud nine.

“It was great,” Klum told PEOPLE exclusively about her wedding at the launch of her Disney Parks Designer Collection headband. “We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one’s feet were hurting. It was so magical.”

“We were in Italy for three weeks,” she added. “I’m still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun!”

And Klum says married life, and her new husband, are treating her very well. “He’s really game for anything,” she says about Kaulitz. “We’re very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?”

Not only did Klum find her “partner” in life, but she also found her partner for her highly-anticipated Halloween costume.

For the 20th anniversary of her annual Halloween bash, she and Kaulitz will be partying in a couples’ costume.

“It will be a couples‘ costume!” she told PEOPLE. “I’m gonna have a hard time walking, and it’ll take a really long time.”

The supermodel added that this year’s costume will take “10 hours” to put on.

Last year, Klum dressed up with her then-boyfriend, Kaulitz, as Fiona and Shrek, looking completely unrecognizable.

“He loved it,” Klum says. “He’s just as nuts as me, but I had to come up with something a little easier for him to wear this time around.

For all the details on Heidi Klum’s newlywed life and Halloween plans, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.