Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Walk First Red Carpet Since Engagement at 2019 Golden Globes

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz are taking their new relationship status to the red carpet!

The newly engaged couple walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they stopped and posed for photos.

Klum showed off her new bling while wearing a long black gown with floral details and corset top. Kaulitz kept his look classic in a black tuxedo.

Earlier in the evening, Klum posted her getting-ready routine on Instagram, which featured her makeup artist Linda Hay, her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and her manicurist Tom Bachik.

The former model, 45, got engaged to her boyfriend of less than a year on Christmas Eve. Klum announced the engagement on Instagram.

“I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white portrait of herself and the Tokio Hotel musician as she showed off her new engagement ring.

I SAID YES ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3U7XX6o7q3 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) December 24, 2018

Klum and the Tokio Hotel member first sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” Klum told PEOPLE of Kaulitz in July. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Klum shares three children, Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and daughter Lou, 9, with her ex-husband Seal. She’s also the mother to daughter Leni, 14.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers who hosted last year.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.