Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz are in a state of bliss days after announcing their engagement to the world.

The supermodel, 45, shared a sensual black-and-white photo cozying up to a shirtless Kaulitz, 29, and nuzzling her nose into his neck while laying in bed in lingerie.

“BLISS 😊❤️,” Klum simply captioned the romantic shot.

Klum revealed news of her engagement on Instagram and Twitter on Monday. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white portrait of the pair as she showed off her new engagement ring.

A source recently told PEOPLE Klum is “so in love” with Kaulitz.

The couple made their first public appearance in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala after they first sparked dating rumors in March after they were spotted kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” Klum told PEOPLE of Kaulitz in July. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Klum shares three children, Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and daughter Lou, 9, with her ex-husband Seal. She’s also the mother to daughter Leni, 14.