Heidi Klum and New Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Celebrate New Year's Eve a Week After Announcing Engagement

Heidi Klum ended 2018 with a bang — and new bling!

The former model, 45, got engaged to her boyfriend of less than a year, Tom Kaulitz, on Christmas Eve, and just a week later, the happy couple rang in the New Year together. Early Tuesday, Klum posted a sweet snapshot of herself wearing a white “Happy New Year!” headband, her arm wrapped around her fiancé, who was wearing a silly pair of 2019 glasses. The pair was beaming from ear to ear.

“Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2019,” the former Project Runway host captioned the photo, adding the red heart emoji.

Last week, the mother of four shared on Instagram and Twitter that she and Kaulitz, 29, were taking their relationship to the next level.

“I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white portrait of herself and the musician as she showed off her new engagement ring.

And just a few days later, Klum celebrated the big news with another sweet candid. In it, she cozied up to a shirtless Kaulitz and nuzzled her nose into his neck while laying in bed in lingerie.

“BLISS 😊❤️,” Klum simply captioned the romantic shot.

Klum and the Tokio Hotel member first sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” Klum told PEOPLE of Kaulitz in July. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Klum shares three children, Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and daughter Lou, 9, with her ex-husband Seal. She’s also the mother to daughter Leni, 14.