Heidi Klum Does the Exposed Thong Trend in Daring Gold Mini Dress — See the Look!

Klum rocked a butt-baring garment while out with Kim Petras

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 21, 2023 11:47 AM
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Exposed Thong in Sparkly Gold Dress
Photo: Heidi Klum Instagram

Heidi Klum is shaking what her mama gave her.

In a video posted to Klum's account Friday, the model showed off her fun night out at Kim Petras' release party for her new song featuring Nicki Minaj, "Alone," which consisted of dancing in an ultra-revealing outfit.

To the tune of the lyrics of the new song, Klum shows off her dress for the night. She has her back turned towards the camera showing off her stringy black thong with circular gold accents peeking out from her rear-plunging shimmering, gold chainmail dress.

Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Exposed Thong in Sparkly Gold Dress
Heidi Klum Instagram

The Germany's Next Top Model host paired the extravagant undergarment and dress combo with thigh-high black boots, a red clutch, a black boa that she held on her arm and a simple gold necklace that fans got a peek at when she turned around at the end of the video.

Klum, 49, showed off more of her night out in her Instagram Story, where her 10.7 million followers got to see her dancing to more of Kim Petras' hits with friends and witness the song premiere live from the pop star herself — also posing for pictures with Petras and RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who has been her friend and makeup artist for years.

Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Exposed Thong in Sparkly Gold Dress
Heidi Klum Instagram

This out-of-this-world outfit comes after the star posted an even more revealing pic to her Instagram in celebration of Easter.

Klum took to her account on Easter Sunday to give her fans a "peep" at the holiday fun she had, which included a jump in the pool in nothing but bunny ears and bikini bottoms.

In the risqué social media post, the star is pictured standing in a pool with mountains and lush trees visible in the background. Klum is posed in just white bunny ears and black star-detailed bikini bottoms while she covers her bare chest with her arms. She captioned the photo with three festive emojis, "❤️ 🐰 🌞."

