Heidi Klum's Disney Villains Clothing Line Is on Major Sale on Amazon — Starting at $5

These deals are scary good
By Christina Butan
August 04, 2021 06:00 AM
Heidi Klum is a jack of all trades — even villainous ones. The supermodel and Making the Cut host took on a new venture last year when she teamed up with Disney Villains to design a clothing line exclusively for Amazon. The wicked collection was a hit, and now it's on major sale.

While items in the 15-piece collection originally cost $30 to $60, you can now snag some of the most popular pieces for as little as $5. Even the most expensive style in the lineup — a bomber jacket that features Cruella, Maleficent, Snow White's Evil Queen, and Scar on the back — is up to 81 percent off in select sizes. (Almost everything in the collection is on sale, but the discounts vary depending on the size you order.) 

Heidi Klum x Disney Villains Collection Deals

Klum's Disney collection has racked up tons of positive reviews since its release, with shoppers calling the pieces "super cool" and stylish. A majority of the items are made out of 100 percent cotton, and some even have special glow-in-the-dark details.

"I love every single thing about this hoodie," one customer wrote about this pullover that features the old witch from Snow White. "I wanna buy a few just to put away in case god forbid anything ever happens to this… It's just so comfortable [and] I cannot explain enough how amazing this hoodie is."

Buy It! Old Hag Witch Pullover Hoodie, $13.49–$39.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! Evil Queen Scream T-shirt, $12.36–$35.17 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Shoppers also love the Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket, which originally cost $130, but is now available for as low as $24. The lightweight jacket has a number of stylish details, from the Disney Villains graphic on the back to the "Lose Your Soul" inscription along the zippered closure. Reviewers say they've received "many compliments" while wearing it, and that it's the perfect accessory for an upcoming Disney World trip.

Buy It! Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket, $24.21–$40.36 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

We'd take advantage of these scary good deals before they're gone. Shop more of Klum's Disney Villains pieces on sale below.

Buy It! Maleficent Eyes Skinny Sweatpants, $7.08–$31.14 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Ursula Tunic, $11.30–$43 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Buy It! Eyes T-shirt, $4.83–$27.21 (orig. $40); amazon.com

