Heidi Klum's Disney Villains Clothing Line Is on Major Sale on Amazon — Starting at $5
Heidi Klum is a jack of all trades — even villainous ones. The supermodel and Making the Cut host took on a new venture last year when she teamed up with Disney Villains to design a clothing line exclusively for Amazon. The wicked collection was a hit, and now it's on major sale.
While items in the 15-piece collection originally cost $30 to $60, you can now snag some of the most popular pieces for as little as $5. Even the most expensive style in the lineup — a bomber jacket that features Cruella, Maleficent, Snow White's Evil Queen, and Scar on the back — is up to 81 percent off in select sizes. (Almost everything in the collection is on sale, but the discounts vary depending on the size you order.)
Heidi Klum x Disney Villains Collection Deals
- Eyes T-shirt, $4.83–$27.21 (orig. $40)
- Maleficent Eyes Skinny Sweatpants, $7.08–$31.14 (orig. $50)
- Wide Eye Maleficent Long Sleeve T-shirt, $8.40–$27.34 (orig. $35)
- Ursula Tunic, $11.30–$43 (orig. $60)
- Evil Queen Scream T-shirt, $12.36–$35.17 (orig. $40)
- Old Hag Witch Pullover Hoodie, $13.49–$39.50 (orig. $55)
- Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket, $24.21–$40.36 (orig. $129.99)
Klum's Disney collection has racked up tons of positive reviews since its release, with shoppers calling the pieces "super cool" and stylish. A majority of the items are made out of 100 percent cotton, and some even have special glow-in-the-dark details.
"I love every single thing about this hoodie," one customer wrote about this pullover that features the old witch from Snow White. "I wanna buy a few just to put away in case god forbid anything ever happens to this… It's just so comfortable [and] I cannot explain enough how amazing this hoodie is."
Buy It! Old Hag Witch Pullover Hoodie, $13.49–$39.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com
Buy It! Evil Queen Scream T-shirt, $12.36–$35.17 (orig. $40); amazon.com
Shoppers also love the Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket, which originally cost $130, but is now available for as low as $24. The lightweight jacket has a number of stylish details, from the Disney Villains graphic on the back to the "Lose Your Soul" inscription along the zippered closure. Reviewers say they've received "many compliments" while wearing it, and that it's the perfect accessory for an upcoming Disney World trip.
Buy It! Cast Your Curse Bomber Jacket, $24.21–$40.36 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
We'd take advantage of these scary good deals before they're gone. Shop more of Klum's Disney Villains pieces on sale below.
Buy It! Maleficent Eyes Skinny Sweatpants, $7.08–$31.14 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Buy It! Ursula Tunic, $11.30–$43 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! Eyes T-shirt, $4.83–$27.21 (orig. $40); amazon.com
- The Ultra-Quiet Standing Fan That's 'Perfect for Hot Nights' Is Just $60 at Amazon
- Heidi Klum's Disney Villains Clothing Line Is on Major Sale on Amazon — Starting at $5
- You Only Have One Day to Get This Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Mop for $100 Off on Amazon
- These 'Buttery Soft' Leggings with 20,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are on Sale for $18 Today