Heidi Klum's Busy Denim Overalls Cost $2,450, but We Found a Classic Pair on Amazon for Just $38

All of these sightings have reminded us why the throwback look is one of the best items to have hanging in your closet: Denim overalls are comfortable, casual, and as a one-and-done piece, they take the guesswork out of getting ready. While Klum's cute overalls cost a whopping $2,450, there are plenty of affordable options out there, like this classic $40 pair from H&M or this $38 Amazon best-seller.