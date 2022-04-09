Heidi Klum's Busy Denim Overalls Cost $2,450, but We Found a Classic Pair on Amazon for Just $38
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Heidi Klum isn't afraid to stand out.
The legendary supermodel has worn chunky rubber duck-yellow crocs, astronaut-esque metallic bomber jackets, and $1,780 sweatsuits covered in burgers and ice cream sundaes without a batting an eye. However, Klum's latest head-turning outfit included the closet staple you probably wore as a kid — but it's the boldest version we've ever seen.
On April 7, the America's Got Talent judge was spotted in Los Angeles wearing Moschino denim overalls plastered with a colorful array of sunflowers, smiley faces, sun beams, and moons. Underneath, Klum wore a lacy white, button-down crop top and dressed up the casual look with white Gianvito Rossi stilettos. It doesn't get much more classic than denim overalls, but of course, Klum's pick was anything but basic.
The former Project Runway host isn't the only stylish celeb who has recently brought back the timeless outfit, though. In February, Jennifer Garner wore baggy overalls while doing ballet in her kitchen, and just a month later, Jennifer Lopez wore backless white overalls while hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck in Spain.
All of these sightings have reminded us why the throwback look is one of the best items to have hanging in your closet: Denim overalls are comfortable, casual, and as a one-and-done piece, they take the guesswork out of getting ready. While Klum's cute overalls cost a whopping $2,450, there are plenty of affordable options out there, like this classic $40 pair from H&M or this $38 Amazon best-seller.
Buy It! Luvamia Women's Denim Bib Overalls, $38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
The ways you can style jean overalls are endless: Opt for a simple crop top like J.Lo, a T-shirt à la Jarner, or take a cue from Klum and pair them with a sexy button down. As the supermodel showcased, even oversized overalls can be fancified by heels, but sneakers or sandals are more practical pairings for everyday outings.
Denim overalls are the ideal outfit for lowkey spring days, so take a page out of Klum's, Garner's, and Lopez's books by snagging a pair for yourself. Below, shop six more overalls for women at Nordstrom, Amazon, H&M, Everlane, Free People, and American Eagle — all for less than $111.
Buy It! Wallflower Women's Denim Overalls, $36.65–$38.24; amazon.com
Buy It! H&M Mom Fit Denim Overalls, $39.99; hm.com
Buy It! American Eagle Tomgirl Woven Overall, $59.96 (orig. $79.95); americaneagle.com
Buy It! Silver Jeans Co. Baggy Straight Leg Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Everlane Women's Denim Overalls, $110; everlane.com
