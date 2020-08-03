Heidi Klum 'Never' Traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet, Says Her Lawyer: 'Totally False'

Heidi Klum is shutting down claims that she flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet.

On Friday, documents from a 2015 defamation case, filed by Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) against Ghislaine Maxwell, were opened by a federal judge. In the documents, Giuffre alleged Klum was one of the many high-status celebrities to fly on Epstein's aircraft.

One of the released filings was from a 2011 deposition that Giuffre gave to an attorney in West Palm Beach. Asked at the time who traveled on Epstein's plane, Giuffre mentioned, "Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Bill Clinton and Al Gore," according to WPEC.

A lawyer for Klum tells PEOPLE that Giuffre's claims are "totally false."

"Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them," the America’s Got Talent judge’s lawyer says, adding, "The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Klum, 47, says: "I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island. I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him."

Klum continues: "I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail."

The new details came one day after U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled to have the documents unsealed. The civil case, which was settled in 2017, involved Giuffre's claims that Epstein sexually abused her as a minor.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty

According to ABC News, contents of the now-unsealed case could contain hundreds of names of people who worked with or traveled with Epstein, who died in August 2019 almost a month after he was arrested for allegedly sex-trafficking girls.

Epstein has also been associated with Prince Andrew, whose connection with the disgraced financier (and disastrous BBC interview in November discussing his ties to Epstein) forced him to step down from royal duty in 2019.

In the BBC interview, Andrew discussed the sexual abuse allegations made by Giuffre against him, which the prince denies. Giuffre's allegations mention coercion to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein, starting when she was just 17 years old.

A representative for Klum, who has been photographed posing with Prince Andrew at a party in 2000, released a statement clarifying the supermodel’s association with the royal.

"Heidi Klum has met Prince Andrew on two occasions," the statement from her representative begins. "She was first introduced to him in the year 2000 at her first ever Halloween party where they were photographed. He attended that party among several hundred guests and the events team set up the photos with the two of them. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Prince Andrew’s guest to the event, is in the background of one of the images. Heidi recalls seeing him again about three years ago at a party in Los Angeles."

Maxwell, 58, was arrested by the FBI in early July and pleaded not guilty to all charges after authorities said she allegedly helped longtime companion Epstein groom girls as young as age 14 for sexual abuse — incidents that she allegedly participated in herself.

Maxwell has been charged with six felonies, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury. She is being held without bond, and prosecutors describe her as a flight risk.