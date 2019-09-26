Heidi Klum to Debut Luxury Minnie Mouse Ear Headband (Covered in Swarovski Crystals!) at Disneyland

Newlywed Heidi Klum is headed to Disneyland!

The supermodel, 46, will debut her own design of a limited-edition Minnie Mouse ear headband at the California theme park on Saturday.

Part of the Disney Parks “designer collection,” Klum’s headband features 150 Swarovski crystals and weighs half a pound.

Retailing for $600, less than 500 of the luxury headband will be available for purchase at the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney and New Century Jewelry at Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure Park, Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom Park, Mousegear at Epcot, Art of Disney at Epcot, Once Upon a Time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and at Ever After at Disney Springs.

“Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me. I am still pinching myself,” says Klum in a statement about her new collaboration, which can also be purchased online (more than 250 hat and headband options are available, starting at $19.99). “To all Mickey and Minnie fans — I hope you love wearing them as much as I do.”

Klum — who married husband Tom Kaulitz in August during a fairy tale wedding in Italy — will be making an appearance and signing autographs for guests at The Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.