Double Take! Heidi Klum and Lookalike Daughter Leni, 16, Share a Sweet Smooch in New Photo

Lately, Leni has been following in her mother Heidi Klum's fashionable footsteps

A mother-daughter bond like no other!

On Sunday, 16-year-old Leni Klum shared a sweet photo of her and her mother, supermodel Heidi Klum, sharing a smooch on her Instagram Story.

The Germany's Next Top Model star, 47, reposted the photo of her and her lookalike daughter on her own Instagram Story, adding several heart stickers around the snap.

Klum is also mom to Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, whom she shares with ex Seal.

In December, Klum appeared on an episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) and opened up about how Leni, whose biological father is Flavio Briatore, wanted to follow in her footsteps with a career in modeling.

"She's old enough now," the proud mom shared. "I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

While Klum said she fully supports her daughter's interests and passions, she also noted that she doesn't pressure Leni to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different," she explained, adding, "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

As of late, Leni has also been joining her mom on set of Germany's Next Top Model.

"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her," Klum said. "When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."

"Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like Germany's Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows," said the television personality who has been hosting the America's Next Top Model spin-off since its inception in 2006. "She's kind of playing with this idea."

Leni made her modeling debut in December 2020 on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her mom. In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.

Earlier this month, the teen accomplished another big moment for her career, walking her very first runway.