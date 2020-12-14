Three Generations! Heidi Klum Shares Sweet Photo with 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni and Mother Erna

A terrific trio!

On Sunday, Heidi Klum shared a sweet photo with her mother Erna and 16-year-old daughter Leni from their time on the set of her latest Vogue Germany cover shoot.

The blonde-haired ladies posed together for a mirror selfie, with Klum positioned in the middle as Leni leans forward into her mom's shoulder. "In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany," Klum, 47, wrote.

The throwback photo comes just days after Leni made her modeling debut for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram last week alongside the cover taken by photographer Chris Colls.

Klum also couldn't contain her excitement and shared a long, heartfelt message written in German to Leni on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are my little mini me. And I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are," the supermodel said.

Klum went on to admit that being her daughter "is not always easy" because Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal.' " But despite those hurdles, Klum is so proud of the young woman Leni has become.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place," she wrote.

Klum ended the message by telling Leni, "This Vogue [cover] is the best first step [in] the career you dream of. And even when it's a little hard for me to let you go off into the world, I will always do everything for you to be happy and fulfill your dreams. I am so proud to be your mama."

Like many celebrity kids, Leni has been offered lots of modeling opportunities over the years. But Klum told PEOPLE earlier this month that she always turned them down in order to protect her daughter’s privacy — until recently.

“She's old enough now,” the mom of four said. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

The America's Got Talent judge welcomed Leni in May 2004, right after her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Klum's now-ex-husband Seal.