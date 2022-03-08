"You have my mother's beautiful blue eyes," Heidi Klum addressed daughter Leni as she shared the 17-year-old's Harper's Bazaar Germany cover on Instagram

Heidi Klum Praises Daughter Leni, 17, as They Appear on Harper's Bazaar Germany — See the Covers

Like mother, like daughter!

Heidi Klum and her 17-her-old daughter Leni appear on their own individual (and stunning) covers for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar Germany.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before posting her own cover — on which Heidi, 48, poses in a pool, rocking a smoky eye and slicked-back hair — the proud mom shared Leni's, which features a close-up of the teen model with a focus on her piercing eyes.

"Du hast die wunderschönen blauen Augen von meiner Mutter 🦋," Heidi captioned the post in German, which translates in English to, "You have my mother's beautiful blue eyes."

In a letter on the magazine's website, Editor-in-Chief Kerstin Schneider wrote that, during her chat with the Klums, Leni said of her own style, "I like it very differently than at home!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Leni is clearly following in her mom's fashionable footsteps, having expressed an interest in modeling as early as age 11.

She landed her first solo magazine cover with Glamour Germany last spring — exactly 20 years after mom Heidi became the magazine's first cover star.

The previous December, the then-16-year-old made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside the cover shot by photographer Chris Colls.

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni, 16, Go "All Natural" in Glowing Makeup-Free Selfies

In February 2021, Heidi told PEOPLE that Leni has "been doing fantastic" since making her modeling debut, and has "been wanting to model for quite some time."

"And I finally said yes because she's now old enough, she's almost 17. She started with the German Vogue cover and she has another cover that's coming out in two months," the America's Got Talent judge added, likely referring to Leni's Glamour Germany cover.

Heidi said "it's mind-blowing" for her to see her daughter work, and "amazing to watch her do it all" after watching Leni grow up around the industry "her entire life."