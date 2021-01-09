Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 16, Shares Battle with Acne: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Leni Klum is getting real about her skincare struggles.

On Friday, the 16-year-old posted a photo of her skin on Instagram, showing followers what her skin looks like "on a bad day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The selfie, in which Leni said she is wearing "no makeup" and has "no filter," displays an acne breakout on the teen's cheek. She also wrote "#sowhat" alongside the all-natural photo.

Leni additionally posted a short video on her Instagram Stories which showed the acne across both cheeks and her forehead.

"Bad skin. This too shall pass," she wrote on top of the clip.

Many of Leni's followers commended her for posting such real content in the comments of the post.

Image zoom Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

"Thanks for being real🙏🏻," one user wrote.

Another replied, "yessir let's normalize this," while another said, "So cool That you show some reality ❤️❤️"

Last month, Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue alongside her mom, Heidi Klum.

Image zoom Heidi and Leni Klum on the cover of Vogue Germany | Credit: Chris Colls/Vogue Germany

In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside the cover shot by photographer Chris Colls.

The proud parent, 47, couldn't contain her excitement and shared the photo and a long, heartfelt message written in German to Leni on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," the supermodel began.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Colls/Vogue Germany

The America's Got Talent judge admitted that being her daughter "is not always easy" because Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal.'" But despite that, Klum is so proud of the young woman Leni has become.

Heidi gave birth to Leni in May 2004, following her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In December 2009, Leni was adopted by Heidi's now-ex-husband Seal.

Klum married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in July 2019.