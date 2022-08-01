Heidi Klum Dares to Bare Her Backside in Cheeky Bikini Bottom as She Poses Topless

Heidi Klum is having a "hot girl summer!"

The America's Got Talent judge, 49, showed the world she's still got it as she bared her backside in a new topless swimsuit selfie posted to Instagram over the weekend.

In the photo, Klum can be seen giving the camera a smirk as she looks over her shoulder while wearing a cheeky pair of white bikini bottoms, the sun setting behind the mountains in the background.

Klum turned off the comments on the post.

As the model prepares for the season 3 release of Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut, Klum opened up about her close relationship with co-host Tim Gunn during their June interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. The pair have worked together since their days on the long-running fashion competition show Project Runway, which made its television debut in 2004.

"I always say we're the longest marriage I've ever been in," Klum said.

"And for me too," Gunn agreed, with the Emmy winner adding, "and for 18 years."

When asked by Jenna Bush Hager what makes their work relationship flow so well, Klum turned back to Gunn and jokingly said, "possibly because I only understand every third word you say. He gives me all these amazing words like 'titillating' and I don't know. You have like this dictionary of [words]."

"It's my many years as a teacher," the 69-year-old replied. Gunn served on the faculty of Parsons School of Design from 1982 to 2007.

"But really Jenna, I think the fact that we're in many ways so different – and in many other ways so much alike – is part of what holds us together," said Gunn. "And we really love and respect each other."

"And we love what we do," the supermodel added, to which Gunn agreed.