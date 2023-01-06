Heidi Klum Dances in a Bikini — and Filter of Her Viral Halloween Costume — in Steamy Hot Tub Clips 

Holidays come and go, but for Heidi Klum Halloween is one that always sticks.

In newly shared Instagram clips the supermodel, 49, recreated the iconic worm costume she wore to host her famed Halloween bash using an Instagram filter inspired by the absurd look.

The America's Got Talent Judge filmed herself dancing in a steamy hot tub clad in nothing but a black bikini and the effect, which was spot on to the costume's detailed full-body prosthetic suit that transformed Klum into human-sized fishing bait (her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as the bloody-eyed fisherman).

Grooving to Beyoncé's "Naughty Girl," Klum sways back and forth while attempting to perform sultry choreography with the hilarious filter sticking to her every move.

But it wasn't all fun and games — Klum also spent some romantic coupley time with her beau. Another post shows the two canoodling in the jacuzzi while enjoying the snowy mountain tops in the background. The two spent New Year's Eve getting cozy in Aspen, Colo.

The Making the Cut host simply captioned her posts with playful emojis.

Heidi Klum/instagram

Klum's annual Halloween party made an epic comeback last October after two straight years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the grand return, she went all in with her getup, revealing during an Amazon livestream, and later to PEOPLE on the event's blue carpet, that she began her prep at 11 a.m. ahead of the evening festivities.

While the costume's execution took hours, its conceptualization took months. Klum gave fans a sneak peak at her ensemble five months ahead of time, sharing a sped-up Instagram video of someone scanning her body for the design.

Taylor Hill/Getty

"I think this is one of the top ones, I would say, just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird," she explained of her look to PEOPLE at the party. "I mean, it's hard for me to move. I don't really have arms or legs. When I fall over, I need someone else to get back up, I'm kind of stuck in it, feels a little claustrophobic."

And leave it to Klum to already have this year's costume in the works. She additionally revealed that once Nov. 1 comes around, the brainstorming commences!