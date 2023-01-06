Heidi Klum Dances in a Bikini — and Filter of Her Viral Halloween Costume — in Steamy Hot Tub Clips 

The supermodel wore the outlandish worm suit to her Halloween party in October, which made a comeback after two straight years of cancellations

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 02:34 PM
Heidi Klum shared a few clips of her dancing in hot tub
Photo: Heidi Klum/instagram, Taylor Hill/Getty

Holidays come and go, but for Heidi Klum Halloween is one that always sticks.

In newly shared Instagram clips the supermodel, 49, recreated the iconic worm costume she wore to host her famed Halloween bash using an Instagram filter inspired by the absurd look.

The America's Got Talent Judge filmed herself dancing in a steamy hot tub clad in nothing but a black bikini and the effect, which was spot on to the costume's detailed full-body prosthetic suit that transformed Klum into human-sized fishing bait (her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as the bloody-eyed fisherman).

Grooving to Beyoncé's "Naughty Girl," Klum sways back and forth while attempting to perform sultry choreography with the hilarious filter sticking to her every move.

But it wasn't all fun and games — Klum also spent some romantic coupley time with her beau. Another post shows the two canoodling in the jacuzzi while enjoying the snowy mountain tops in the background. The two spent New Year's Eve getting cozy in Aspen, Colo.

The Making the Cut host simply captioned her posts with playful emojis.

Heidi Klum shared a few clips of her dancing in hot tub
Heidi Klum/instagram

Klum's annual Halloween party made an epic comeback last October after two straight years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the grand return, she went all in with her getup, revealing during an Amazon livestream, and later to PEOPLE on the event's blue carpet, that she began her prep at 11 a.m. ahead of the evening festivities.

While the costume's execution took hours, its conceptualization took months. Klum gave fans a sneak peak at her ensemble five months ahead of time, sharing a sped-up Instagram video of someone scanning her body for the design.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/Getty

"I think this is one of the top ones, I would say, just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird," she explained of her look to PEOPLE at the party. "I mean, it's hard for me to move. I don't really have arms or legs. When I fall over, I need someone else to get back up, I'm kind of stuck in it, feels a little claustrophobic."

And leave it to Klum to already have this year's costume in the works. She additionally revealed that once Nov. 1 comes around, the brainstorming commences!

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heidi Klum Spends New Year's Eve in a Hot Tub in Aspen with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See the Photo!
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum Wraps Up the Perfect 'Christmas Present' for Her Husband Tom Kaulitz: Herself
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13582283bv) Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2022
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Heidi Klum's Husband? All About Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Heidi Klum Says She'll Begin Working on Her 2023 Halloween Costume on Nov. 1: 'I Start Planning' Early
Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party Presented By Now Screaming x Prime Video And Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur At Sake No Hana At Moxy Lower East Side
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Her Halloween Party Debut as Catwoman: 'It's Fun to Have Her Here'
heidi klum
Heidi Klum Teases Upcoming Halloween Costume: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Felt As Claustrophobic'
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Heidi Klum Prepares Her Halloween Four Months Early: ‘And so it begins’
Heidi Klum Prepares for Her Halloween Costume Four Months Early: 'And So It Begins'
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni and Heidi Klum Celebrate Halloween, Plus Jason Sudeikis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe & Sophie and More