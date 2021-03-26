"This is clearly not a how-to video," the supermodel and television personality joked

Heidi Klum Cut Her Own Bangs for Husband Tom Kaulitz: 'He Better Notice This When He Comes Home'

Heidi Klum has a surprise for Tom Kaulitz!

On Thursday, the supermodel and television personality, 47, posted a video of herself cutting her own hair after her Tokio Hotel musician husband, 31, said his favorite look of hers is "long hair with bangs."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Let's give it a try!" Klum — who filmed the spontaneous moment in a black lace bra in her bathroom — says before apologizing to her hairstylists. "Sorry Wendy [Iles]! Sorry Lorenzo [Martin]! The husband should get what the husband wants."

"He better notice this when he comes home tonight," she says with a laugh, adding, "This is clearly not a how-to video. Don't try this at home."

Despite struggling to find the right type of scissors and cutting one piece a little too short, the end result looked practically identical to her professionally-chopped bangs, which she said she had just finished growing out.

heidi Klum cuts bangs Image zoom Credit: heidi Klum/ instagram

Klum shared screenshots of direct messages from both Iles and Martin on her Instagram Story.

"You didn't," Iles wrote. Martin initially shared her sentiment, responding with a sad face emoji, before seeing the final product and sending a fire emoji.

heidi Klum cuts bangs Image zoom Credit: heidi Klum/ instagram

The post comes a few days after the America's Got Talent judge and her 16-year-old daughter Leni Klum embraced their makeup-free complexions in three glowing selfies shared to Instagram over the weekend.

The mother-daughter modeling duo caught the natural sunlight as they snapped the pics in the car. Both beauties styled their matching, long blonde hair in loose waves and made some silly faces at the camera in the sweet, barefaced photos.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Image zoom Credit: Heidi Klum/Instagram

They previously modeled together when Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue. In the cover photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing colorful matching pantsuits, sans shoes.

Now that her daughter is "old enough" to model, Klum is thrilled to her Leni following in her footsteps. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mind-blowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she's doing things by herself, even though I go to the set," she told PEOPLE.