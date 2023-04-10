Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!

The model gave fans a "peep" at her next-to-nude Easter festivities

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 10, 2023 12:33 PM
Photo: Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum has her Easter eggs out for the holiday!

The supermodel and America's Got Talent judge just celebrated Easter with some next-to-nude festivities.

Klum took to Instagram on Sunday to give her fans a "peep" at the holiday fun she was having, which included a jump in the pool in nothing but bunny ears and bikini bottoms.

In the risqué social media post, the star is pictured standing in what appears to be the shallow end of a pool with mountains and lush trees visible in the background. Klum is posed in just white bunny ears and black star-detailed bikini bottoms while making duck lips with her eyes closed as she covers her bare chest with her arms. She captioned the photo with three festive emojis, "❤️ 🐰 🌞."

The steamy way to spend the holiday is no new thing to the star; Klum recently rang in another monumental day with some nude photographs, only this time alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

To celebrate her and her beau's four-year anniversary, the model posted an Instagram carousel depicting some intimate moments with the "love of my life," as she captioned the post with the heartfelt title.

In the four-part photo dump, Klum started it off by sharing a video of her and Kaulitz kissing in bed. She added highlights of their home, decorated for the occasion with a large bouquet of long-stemmed roses and an array of red heart-shaped balloons.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitiz Celebrate 4-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Love of My Life' https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-K5fDr-iq/
Heidi Klum/instagram

In another picture, she shared a close-up of two colorful cakes, with one showing "4 years" written in brown icing.

The most buzzed-about photo from the post, however, was the one where the two were pictured nude under the dozens of red heart balloons while sharing a kiss as the posed in front of a mirror.

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids: daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 18, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

