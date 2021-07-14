Heidi Klum Cancels Annual Halloween Party Due to the Pandemic: 'It's Insensitive'

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," the supermodel said of her iconic Heidi Halloween celebration

The supermodel (whose iconic costumes over the years include a werewolf, Fiona from the animated franchise Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, a butterfly and many more) told the outlet it feels "insensitive" to plan one of her over-the-top celebrations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," she said. "So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

But we're still counting on Klum to bring some high-quality entertainment on her favorite holiday. In lieu of her Heidi Halloween party last year (also canceled due to the pandemic), the queen of Halloween released a short horror film in which she starred alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and four children whom she shares with ex-husband Seal (Leni, 17, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10).

Heidi Klum Halloween costumes Credit: Getty (4)

"With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in," the supermodel told PEOPLE at the time.

"It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

In the film, the Making the Cut host wore body paint that she said took about seven hours to apply and "once the paint was done, we traveled to set where we continued to perfect the look for another two hours or so."

"Just because we can't go out does not mean we can't be creative and have fun. It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing," she shared.

"I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."