In September, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that after 16 seasons, the dynamic duo would be leaving their hit-reality series Project Runway and launching their next stylish adventure – a new reality fashion series with Amazon Prime Video. And now they’re ready to look for a group of designers to join them — and they want every talented choice to apply now.

Klum and Gunn just announced that they’re on the hunt for the next crop of up-and-coming designers to compete in their currently-untitled new show. On Thursday they released a cute video Facetiming one another to announce the search.

Klum teases Gunn for being in his bathrobe in the middle of the afternoon when he answered her call while reading Michelle Obama’s new memoir in his PJs.

“I am very proudly wearing a robe,” he told her. “Heidi, I’m resting up for our big adventure with Amazon.”

They urge everyone to sign up on castingfashiondesigners.com for a chance to be chosen to join them on their fun new project. Contestants must be over 21 and submit a two-four minute video about themselves yourself and their work, two photos of themselves and their digital portfolio to be eligible.

According to a press release from Amazon, the new series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers.”

Meanwhile, Project Runway was renewed for a 17th season and will be returning to Bravo, where it aired from 2004-08, following its run on Lifetime.

Klum told PEOPLE the switch from Lifetime back to Bravo was one of the reasons of her departure. “I felt it was time to leave,” Klum told PEOPLE in October. “The show got moved from Lifetime, and I loved them. These people have worked super hard for many years. I thought with the network switch, I thought maybe it is time, maybe it is a sign to move on and let Project Runway walk by itself.”

Plus, she said that both she and Gunn, who have been on the show since 2004, felt it was time to move on. “We’re like husband and wife,” Klum told PEOPLE at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. “This was our baby. Our baby is 16 years old now. Our baby can walk and it’s going to walk by itself. And we love our baby — we love our baby and we wish our baby good luck. But now we’re ready to pop out a new one.”

In a statement at the time of their departure Gunn said, “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

While their previous show will go on, Klum feels that their “baby” will be in good hands with its new judging and mentor line-up. Supermodel Karlie Kloss will be taking Klum’s reign as host and Project Runway alum and designer Christian Siriano will be filling Gunn’s spot.

“I don’t think they need advice. We left Project Runway in great hands, with Karlie [Kloss] and Christian Siriano, and I think they are going to do a great job,” Klum told PEOPLE at the amfAR Gala in L.A.