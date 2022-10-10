Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni just brought their mother-daughter bond to set once again.

For a new campaign with Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, the two embraced their natural beauty while celebrating each other.

"A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie," Intimissimi described the partnership on Instagram.

Alongside stunning photographs of the two matching in black-and-white lace intimates, the campaign features a sexy yet playful clip of Klum, 49, and Leni, whom the America's Got Talent judge shares with her ex-husband Seal, dancing to operatic Italian music in their favorite pieces.

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," Klum wrote on Instagram.

She expressed the same feeling in 2017 while talking to PEOPLE on the person who inspired her love for lingerie — her own mom.

"I have to say, even before that I think my mom also [influenced me] because she was really into lingerie, she always had a variety of different great things and I saw that. You kind of model a little after what your mom does. I think also that's why I'm very free with my body. I tan topless because I saw my mom do that," she said at the time.

Meanwhile Leni shared her own post writing, "You will love their Lingerie as much as we do!"

It's no surprise that Leni made her modeling debut at 16 alongside her mom and former Victoria's Secret Angel while gracing the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the cover shoot, which was captured by Chris Colls.

The Making the Cut host penned her own heartfelt message to Leni, noting how proud she was of her for being her "own woman" and walking down her own path.

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," Klum began the letter, which was translated from German.

Despite admitting that Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal,'" Klum went on to write, "But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place."

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Klum is also Leni's number one supporter when it comes to her college career in New York.

In August, she bid her eldest goodbye with a throwback photo of herself walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while pregnant with Leni.

"Today is your big move to head off to college…Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," Klum wrote.

She concluded with encouraging words: "Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum."