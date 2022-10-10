Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Dance in Lingerie as They 'Celebrate Women' in New Intimissimi Campaign 

Heidi Klum and Leni first modeled together for their Vogue Germany cover shoot in December 2020

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 04:50 PM

Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni just brought their mother-daughter bond to set once again.

For a new campaign with Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, the two embraced their natural beauty while celebrating each other.

"A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie," Intimissimi described the partnership on Instagram.

Alongside stunning photographs of the two matching in black-and-white lace intimates, the campaign features a sexy yet playful clip of Klum, 49, and Leni, whom the America's Got Talent judge shares with her ex-husband Seal, dancing to operatic Italian music in their favorite pieces.

"Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel," Klum wrote on Instagram.

She expressed the same feeling in 2017 while talking to PEOPLE on the person who inspired her love for lingerie — her own mom.

"I have to say, even before that I think my mom also [influenced me] because she was really into lingerie, she always had a variety of different great things and I saw that. You kind of model a little after what your mom does. I think also that's why I'm very free with my body. I tan topless because I saw my mom do that," she said at the time.

Meanwhile Leni shared her own post writing, "You will love their Lingerie as much as we do!"

It's no surprise that Leni made her modeling debut at 16 alongside her mom and former Victoria's Secret Angel while gracing the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the cover shoot, which was captured by Chris Colls.

The Making the Cut host penned her own heartfelt message to Leni, noting how proud she was of her for being her "own woman" and walking down her own path.

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," Klum began the letter, which was translated from German.

Despite admitting that Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal,'" Klum went on to write, "But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies... And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Klum is also Leni's number one supporter when it comes to her college career in New York.

In August, she bid her eldest goodbye with a throwback photo of herself walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while pregnant with Leni.

"Today is your big move to head off to college…Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," Klum wrote.

She concluded with encouraging words: "Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum."

Related Articles
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event
Heidi Klum Shares Emotional Post as Daughter Leni Leaves for College: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
leni klum
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi Klum Says She Panics When Leni Doesn't Answer Phone at College: 'Worrying Is Already Starting'
leni klum
Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni Is Moving to N.Y.C. to Grow Modeling Career: 'I'm Excited for Her'
https://www.instagram.com/arisrachevsky/
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shares Kiss with Boyfriend Aris Rachevsky on 'Girlfriend Day'
leni klum
Heidi Klum Praises Daughter Leni, 17, as They Appear on 'Harper's Bazaar' Germany — See the Covers
Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi Klum arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Leni Look Dino-Mite at the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere
Luisaviaroma For Unicef Gala Photocall In Capri
Leni Klum Brings Her Style A-Game to Glamorous Weekend in Italy — and Mom Heidi Approves!
Seal and Leni Klum are seen at the 2022 US Open
Seal and Daughter Leni, 18, Smile Together in Sweet Photo at US Open in New York City
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heidi Klum Dares to Bare Her Backside in Cheeky Bikini Bottom as She Poses Topless
Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Old Dress to Prom . Heidi Klum (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdn20_1ruJJ/.
Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Black Strapless Dress from the '90s to Prom
Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Ellis' Wife? All About Nina Senicar
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing poses with Kelly Piquet during the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on December 16, 2021 in Paris, France
Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet