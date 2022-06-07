The America’s Got Talent judge and her 18-year-old daughter Leni shared a mother-daughter style moment on the jurassic carpet

Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Leni Look Dino-Mite at the Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere

Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi Klum arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

They looked ad-roar-able!

On Monday, Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion dressed like the models they both are.

The America's Got Talent judge opted for a mosaic metallic gown designed by The Blondes as well as strappy heels. Leni, 18, wore a fitted black corset jumpsuit with criss-cross cutouts and matching heeled booties.

Heidi Klum attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Leni Olumi Klum attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Left: Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Right: Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This wouldn't be the first time Leni has taken style cues from her mom.

For her prom ensemble, she selected a piece straight from Klum's closet. The number was a silk black strapless gown originally worn by Klum during the 1998 Comic Relief live comedy event. In a gallery of photos on Instagram, Leni gave a close up of the archival piece and her Adina's Jewels necklace, writing, "Prom night in mamas dress 🖤."

Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Old Dress to Prom . Heidi Klum (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdn20_1ruJJ/. Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The teen also recently shared that she takes style cues from her stepdad Tom Kaulitz as well.

In a "Who Knows Who Better" video for Vogue Germany, the teen also confessed that she often steals clothes from the Tokio Hotel musician's wardrobe. "I love all of Tom's clothes," Leni shared while Klum agreed, "She prefers Tom's things. They are just cooler than mine."

Klum is fully in support of Leni following in her footsteps on the catwalk. Following Leni's Vogue Germany debut in December 2020, the Making the Cut host expressed how proud she is of her daughter.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all. She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face," Klum told PEOPLE exclusively. "She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"

Heidi Klum Leni Vogue Germany Heidi and Leni Klum on the cover of Vogue Germany | Credit: Chris Colls/Vogue Germany

Leni made her first modeling appearance on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/ February 2021 issue alongside her mom. The two donned colorful power suits as they posed for a sweet photo, Klum kissing Leni's cheek.