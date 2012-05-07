Heidi Klum All About the Watches in Her Latest Jewelry Collection

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The second round of Heidi Klum‘s QVC jewelry collection debuts on the network May 17, and the Project Runway judge’s newest Wildlife accessories are bold, neon — and right on trend. “I wanted the collection to be bright and playful,” Klum tells

Daily Front Row

. “I used great corals, blues and pinks, and even tied in nature as a theme with butterfly-inspired pieces.”

The collection includes metal-finished and custom-made simulated gemstone necklaces, cocktail rings, cuffs, bangles and watches. But Klum’s favorite piece? Surprisingly, the rubber sport watches. “They’re fashionable and functional and look really great dressed up or down,” the supermodel says. “I wore the pink one with a printed tribal maxi dress the other day, and then wore the black one with a fun polka dot dress when I lit the Empire State Building.”

Klum — who designs from home on Saturday mornings (it’s the only time she can focus with four kids!) — says she gets inspiration from all sorts of sources. “Flea markets, my travels and even vintage jewelry,” she explains.

And while this second QVC collection is edgier than her first, Klum thinks she did a good job of editing herself. “I’m German and I love sparkle and more sparkle,” she says. “So sometimes I have to remember to tone it down a bit!” Tell us: Will you shop Klum’s new collection?

