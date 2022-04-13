Heidi Klum Just Convinced Us That Funky Maxi Dresses Are Making a Comeback
Photo Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
What's old is new again.
Just ask Heidi Klum, who is happily reliving the '90s right now, as evidenced by her throwback fashion choices as of late. Just a few days ago, the supermodel stepped out in a pair of funky denim overalls (covered in whimsical illustrations of suns, moons, smiley faces, and sunflowers) paired with a teeny tiny crop top; while her latest look included an oversized maxi dress, two-tone platform combat boots, and Quay sunglasses — clearly taking inspiration from the same decade.
The America's Got Talent judge looked cool and comfortable in the billowy design, which featured colorful geometric shapes and playful patterns reminiscent of (dare we say it) the Saved by the Bell era. While we're not entirely sure where Klum is digging up these nostalgic fashion treasures, we have to admit, her eye-catching outfits are bringing a big smile to our faces (and hers) — and that's all that matters.
Her edgy looks are experimental, fun, and exude total confidence, which is what we're all about this season, too. If you want to try on a casual, comfortable look of your own, we rounded up a few similar styles starting at just $20.
Of course, we headed straight to Amazon for the most affordable finds, and came up with a handful of fresh dresses in bohemian prints, bold florals, and everything in between.
This sleeveless maxi dress offers a figure-flattering silhouette with a surplice neckline and defined waistline; and features that unmistakable retro print that's reminiscent of Klum's look. There's also this swingy beach dress that comes in 32 colors and prints that can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories.
And finally, if you're looking to invest in a standout style, look no further than this striking midi dress by The Oula Company, an emerging clothing brand led by a black woman that combines vibrant prints with effortless, breezy silhouettes. Her beautiful, bold designs are made of high-quality Ankara (African wax fabric), which is wrinkle resistant, durable, and elegant looking in any setting.
Shop these colorful dresses below and get ready to turn heads this season.
Buy It! The Oula Company Ripple Print Midi Dress, $259.99 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Riviera Sun Caftan Caftans for Women, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bsubseach Bohemian Print Kaftan Beach Maxi Dress, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Yesno Bohemian Maxi Summer Beach Dress, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! R.Vivimos Floral Print Tassel Bohemian Midi Dress, $28.99–$30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nelife Sleeveless Summer Maxi Dress, $33.88–$34.88; amazon.com
